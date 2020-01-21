Flurries fall around Outer Banks lighthouse

According to the National Weather Service, flurries fell for about an hour, but did not accumulate on the ground.
On the other side of the state, more snow fell on Grandfather Mountain near Asheville. According to the Asheville Citizen Times, wind chill temperatures dropped more than 15 degrees below zero on top of the mountain.
According to National Weather Service in Raleigh, Sunday night and Monday morning saw the coldest temperatures of 2020 so far.
Cold temperatures are expected to hang around for the next few days until high temperatures climb back into the 50s Thursday.
