Weather

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- During Thursday's severe weather, one passerby on I-440 witnessed a traffic sign fall on another car.

In the span of ten seconds, video shows rain blinding a driver along I-440. Then, panels of the Crabtree Valley/Glenwood Avenue exit sign get blown off the sign's stand by strong winds and hit a driver's car.

RELATED: Weather radar: Storms move through Raleigh, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an advisory Thursday afternoon.

"Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service," Cooper said in a written release. "Using a NOAA weather radio, or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather alerts for your location is a good way to stay informed."

EMBED More News Videos

NC Weather: Severe storms move through Central North Carolina (1 of 13)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighwindwind damagerainwake county newsraleigh newssevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: Storms cause damage as they move through Raleigh
Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC, 80K without power
2 women of WCSO awarded historic promotions
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after faulty headrest deploys
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Former Wake Forest coach convicted of assault in NYC punching death
City officials believe tornado touched down in Charlotte-area
Show More
Murder charge dismissed against Durham teen accused of killing dad
Husband of Hope Mills missing mom accused of assaulting her boyfriend
Funeral services set for coach killed in crash with Kobe Bryant
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
DPS employee charged with peeping into prison restroom
More TOP STORIES News