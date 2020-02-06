CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle

In the span of ten seconds, video shows rain blinding a driver along I-440. Then, panels of the Crabtree Valley/Glenwood Avenue exit sign get blown off the sign's stand by strong winds and hit a driver's car.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an advisory Thursday afternoon.
"Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service," Cooper said in a written release. "Using a NOAA weather radio, or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather alerts for your location is a good way to stay informed."