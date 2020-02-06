CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5908934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NC Weather: Severe storms move through Central North Carolina (1 of 13)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- During Thursday's severe weather, one passerby on I-440 witnessed a traffic sign fall on another car.In the span of ten seconds, video shows rain blinding a driver along I-440. Then, panels of the Crabtree Valley/Glenwood Avenue exit sign get blown off the sign's stand by strong winds and hit a driver's car.Gov. Roy Cooper issued an advisory Thursday afternoon."Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service," Cooper said in a written release. "Using a NOAA weather radio, or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather alerts for your location is a good way to stay informed."