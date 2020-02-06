Weather

Weather radar: Storms move through Raleigh, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of the ABC11 viewing area are under a Category 3 "enhanced" risk for severe weather Thursday.

Watch live North Carolina radar


Governor Roy Cooper issued an advisory Thursday afternoon stating, "Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service," Cooper said in a release. "Using a NOAA weather radio, or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather alerts for your location is a good way to stay informed."



Current Warnings and Watches:

Tornado warning: All tornado warnings have expired.

Tornado watch: Entire Central North Carolina until 7 p.m.

Watch for live updates on these watches and warnings in the video player above.

Timelapse of severe weather moving through Durham
EMBED More News Videos



What's the difference between a watch and a warning
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.



Some schools even dismissed early as severe weather moved in to the area.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP | Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

SEVERE WEATHER TIMELINE

Light and moderate rain moved into central North Carolina in the early morning hours.

The first severe weather warnings for the ABC11 viewing area began around 12:15 p.m.

The storms brought down trees around the Triangle.

While the threat for the most severe weather has mostly moved out of our viewing area, we are still expecting heavy rain until about 8 p.m.

Areas west of Interstate 95 are under a Flood Watch through late Thursday night.

After the storms, temperatures will briefly cool down -- with a chance for below-freezing temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We will warm up by Monday and another chance of showers arrives Tuesday.

Photos of Storm Damage around the Triangle


Note: General Hospital will air at 1:35 a.m.
