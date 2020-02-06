Weather radar: Storms move through Raleigh, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect

Governor Roy Cooper issued an advisory Thursday afternoon stating, "Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service," Cooper said in a release. "Using a NOAA weather radio, or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather alerts for your location is a good way to stay informed."
CLOSE CALL: Lightning from today's storms struck a little too close for comfort for Haley Larymore in Wake Forest. https://t.co/4VzNBEsMeh pic.twitter.com/nk8s3Ya8vy— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) February 6, 2020
Current Warnings and Watches:
Tornado warning: All tornado warnings have expired.
Tornado watch: Entire Central North Carolina until 7 p.m.
Timelapse of severe weather moving through Durham
What's the difference between a watch and a warning
Some schools even dismissed early as severe weather moved in to the area.
SEVERE WEATHER TIMELINE
Light and moderate rain moved into central North Carolina in the early morning hours.
The first severe weather warnings for the ABC11 viewing area began around 12:15 p.m.
The storms brought down trees around the Triangle.
While the threat for the most severe weather has mostly moved out of our viewing area, we are still expecting heavy rain until about 8 p.m.
Areas west of Interstate 95 are under a Flood Watch through late Thursday night.
After the storms, temperatures will briefly cool down -- with a chance for below-freezing temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday morning. We will warm up by Monday and another chance of showers arrives Tuesday.
Photos of Storm Damage around the Triangle
