ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A little more than six months ago, Hurricane Florence ravished parts of the North Carolina coast.
While progress has been made in parts of the Atlantic Beach area, others still have some work to do.
But the community is still recovering from one major loss: fire chief Adam Snyder.
Those wishing to donate to his family can do so online.
Watch the video above for a full look at Florence recovery.
Watch: A look at the 'Crystal Coast' 6 months after Hurricane Florence
TOP STORIES
Show More