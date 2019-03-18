Weather

Watch: A look at the 'Crystal Coast' 6 months after Hurricane Florence

EMBED <>More Videos

A little more than six months ago, Hurricane Florence ravished parts of the North Carolina coast.

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A little more than six months ago, Hurricane Florence ravished parts of the North Carolina coast.

While progress has been made in parts of the Atlantic Beach area, others still have some work to do.

But the community is still recovering from one major loss: fire chief Adam Snyder.

Those wishing to donate to his family can do so online.

Watch the video above for a full look at Florence recovery.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherncweatherhurricane florenceatlantic beach
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Autopsy: Freda Black died from liver disease caused by alcoholism
Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Durham
Nash Co. officials headed to AZ to pick up man charged in wife's murder
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
UNC student brings free medical care to rural North Carolina
Wake County Animal Center to run adoption deal
Cow crosses the road... for Chick-Fil-A?
Show More
Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with new 'Frosted Key Lime' treat
ECU Chancellor announces resignation
George Strait sets new concert attendance record at NRG Stadium
Man hurt in Raleigh shooting, officials say
Fire at ITC Deer Park facility could take 2 days to burn out
More TOP STORIES News