WEATHER: Mostly Sunny, Warmer for Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a cool and cloudy day with a few morning showers and drizzle, we a much brighter and warmer Memorial Day for tomorrow.Tonight, expect decreasing clouds and calm winds. After this morning's drizzle, this will lead to patchy fog developing after midnight. It will be another cool night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure pushes into the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another beautiful day is in store on Tuesday before a few showers and storms arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening.We desperately need the rain and we'll get more of it later in the week. Our weather becomes more unsettled Thursday and Friday with more numerous showers and storms. The following weekend will also feature showers and storms, albeit less coverage than Thursday and Friday.Have a safe Memorial Day tomorrow!Robert Johnson