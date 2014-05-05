WEATHER: Scattered Showers and Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'll continue to see scattered showers and storms across central NC through the evening. Showers and storms will diminish overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.A cold front will approach our region tomorrow and that will trigger showers and storms throughout the day. The entire ABC11 viewing area is in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather tomorrow with the main threat being a damaging wind gust in a severe storm. Severe storms will be most likely in the evening hours.Scattered storms remain for Friday but the threat of severe weather is very low.This weekend will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s (if not reach the low 90s) as we approach the middle of next week.Be Well & Stay SafeRobert Johnson