Weather

WEATHER: Scattered Showers and Storms Tomorrow

EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Noon Forecast: June 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'll continue to see scattered showers and storms across central NC through the evening. Showers and storms will diminish overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
A cold front will approach our region tomorrow and that will trigger showers and storms throughout the day. The entire ABC11 viewing area is in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather tomorrow with the main threat being a damaging wind gust in a severe storm. Severe storms will be most likely in the evening hours.

Scattered storms remain for Friday but the threat of severe weather is very low.
This weekend will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s (if not reach the low 90s) as we approach the middle of next week.
Be Well & Stay Safe

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County deputy 'stable' after shooting, suspect charged
Coach K will retire from coaching after next season: Source
LATEST: NC evaluating additional vaccine incentive options
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Body found in Goldsboro believed to be that of 38-year-old woman
Bill to give NC returning workers bonuses approved by Senate
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy
Show More
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
Major UNC donor emailed concerns to chancellor about Hannah-Jones' tenure
NC middle school students mock murder of George Floyd
Bystanders jump in to help police officer under attack
Man falls 500 feet to his death off mountain; Woman injured in rescue attempt
More TOP STORIES News