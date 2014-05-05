Weather

WEATHER: Soaking Rain, Warm Again Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The soaking rain that we had today will persist tonight and into tomorrow. Tonight will be very warm with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s, which is higher than our average high temperature for this time of the year! We will continue to see periods of rain, some of which will be heavy at times.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Central NC through tomorrow evening. Our area could see up to 2-5" of rain, so be sure to not drive through any flooded roads. Remember, turn around and don't drown.



There will be a few showers early Friday morning before we see sunshine late Friday morning/early Friday afternoon.

After the rain, we'll have plenty of sunshine for Saturday with much cooler air. However, a big cool down doesn't arrive until Monday when highs won't even reach into the 60s in the Triangle.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

