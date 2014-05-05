WEATHER: Warm, Bright & Breezy for Mom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This evening will be mostly clear then more clouds will creep into central NC after midnight. It'll be a chilly night with lows about 10 degrees below average - in the mid 40s instead of the mid 50s.Mother's Day will be warm, bright and breezy with highs in the low 80s.Showers and storms return Monday. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed the entire ABC11 viewing area in a level 1/5 risk of severe weather.Much cooler air arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs will only be in the mid 60s to around 70.A few more showers return Thursday afternoon and evening. Then, a mixture of sun and clouds returns for Friday and Saturday along with highs in the low to mid 70s.Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!Robert Johnson