WEEKEND WEATHER: Staying dry with temps in the 70s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunny and dry conditions will dominate the weather pattern for the start of the weekend. As high pressure builds into the region from the northwest today, drier and cooler air will advect into the area with it. This afternoon will be a bit cooler than it has been this past week; however, we still expect highs to remain in the lower and middle 70s for most of the Triangle.A gradual warming trend is expected to set up tomorrow once this high pressure retreats to the southeast over the Atlantic. High temperatures are forecast to return to the 80s despite an increasing cloud cover from the west throughout the day. Dry conditions will still prevail into Sunday night, but the next storm system will be approaching the region overnight.Much of the first half of next week will feature unsettled weather throughout the region as two separate low pressure systems shift through the East. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are set to reach the Triangle by Monday and carry on periodically through Wednesday.More humid air will funnel into the Carolinas early this week as a south-southwest breeze prevails.Tuesday appears to be the most likely day for a break between these two systems to occur; as a result, it is expected to end up being the warmest day of the week. Many spots in the Triangle are forecast to reach the 90-degree Fahrenheit mark, and we can potentially see some record-high temperatures challenged!A cooldown is expected during the second half of the week with the return of a more northerly airflow. Though models hint at high pressure attempting to build back over the Southeast, there is still the potential for a weaker low pressure system developing near the mid-Atlantic coast to keep showers around Thursday into Friday.Enjoy the weekend!Steve Stewart