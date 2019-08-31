accuweather

How to prepare for a hurricane: Hurricane Dorian preparation tips

If we've learned anything from Hurricane Sandy or Katrina, it only takes one storm to make it a bad year, says AccuWeather. It doesn't matter if tropical activity is high or low. You must always be prepared in the event of a hurricane.

Planning your evacuation should be your first priority, especially if you live in an area prone to storm surges. Also, have a hurricane safety kit prepared in case of imminent threat.

A hurricane safety kit should include non-perishable food, water, a first-aid kit, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, batteries, blankets and clothing. Also be sure to include copies of important documents such as proof of property ownership, and check your insurance policy to see if you are covered.

As a hurricane draws closer to landfall, do not hesitate to protect your home. Cover windows with plywood, provide extra security for doors, and repair any damage already present on your home.

AccuWeather states that the worst thing people can do in the event of a hurricane is to begin safety preparations at the last minute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersafetyaccuweatherhurricane dorianstormhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What to know about generators before a power outage
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Clayton serial pizza robber targeting Domino's and Papa John's drivers
Hundreds to march against hate in Hillsborough
Peeper caught near child's room mistakenly released from hospital
19-year-old's body found in woods, 18-year-old wanted for murder
Show More
'A big, mad dash:' Florida hurricane evacuees track storm from Wake County
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Busy travel weekend at RDU; some flying in from Florida, away from Hurricane Dorian
Man on moped stolen from Duke crashes with Durham police car
More TOP STORIES News