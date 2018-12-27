WEATHER

Winter weather hazards: Snow and sleet

The two major types of precipitation we get in the winter are snow and sleet.

And, of course, if you have the same amount of moisture, snow is going to stack but sleet will compress.

So if we're going to get 8 inches of snow and it turned out to be sleet, that's only about 2 inches.

This happens almost every winter in our viewing area.

Trying to find that line where the sleet is going to hit can be difficult.

Steve Stewart explains why in the video above.
