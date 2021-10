Wegmans to host virtual hiring event for North Carolina stores

Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a virtual hiring event for four central North Carolina stores next week.The company is looking to fill more than 80 part- and full-time positions and its locations in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Wake Forest and West Cary.The event will be held Tuesday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Available positions include customer service in merchandising, front-end, culinary and perishables.Those interested should submit an online application in advance. A member of the Wegmans hiring team will then contact applicants to schedule a time for the phone interview.All interviews will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included.