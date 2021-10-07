Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a virtual hiring event for four central North Carolina stores next week.
The company is looking to fill more than 80 part- and full-time positions and its locations in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Wake Forest and West Cary.
The event will be held Tuesday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Available positions include customer service in merchandising, front-end, culinary and perishables.
Those interested should submit an online application in advance. A member of the Wegmans hiring team will then contact applicants to schedule a time for the phone interview.
All interviews will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included.
Wegmans to host virtual hiring event for North Carolina stores
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News