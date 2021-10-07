Food & Drink

Wegmans to host virtual hiring event for North Carolina stores

EMBED <>More Videos

Wegmans to host virtual hiring event for North Carolina stores

Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a virtual hiring event for four central North Carolina stores next week.

The company is looking to fill more than 80 part- and full-time positions and its locations in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Wake Forest and West Cary.

The event will be held Tuesday, October 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Available positions include customer service in merchandising, front-end, culinary and perishables.

Those interested should submit an online application in advance. A member of the Wegmans hiring team will then contact applicants to schedule a time for the phone interview.

All interviews will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncraleighchapel hilljobs hiringgrocery storejobs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Goldsboro boutique owner getting noticed for items made in Tanzania
Durham City Council discusses crime, outdoor dining ordinance
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Show More
Man sentenced in shooting of Raleigh police officer
After year-long fight, Troubleshooter helps woman get car title
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
LATEST: Duke basketball to require vaccine or negative test
'It's been a struggle:' Financial help coming to NC day care centers
More TOP STORIES News