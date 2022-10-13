Raleigh Police arrest man suspected in 3 Wells Fargo bank robberies

Raleigh Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they believe is responsible for robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch on Wednesday as well as two other locations previously.

On Thursday, police said Spencer Joseph Boucha, 26, had been taken into custody by RPD officers and charged with two counts of common law robbery and two counts of attempted common law robbery.

The robbery happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo at 4321 Glenwood Ave.

By Wednesday evening, police had identified Boucha as the suspect.

Boucha is also suspected of robbing another Wells Fargo branch at 2600 Hillsborough St. on Oct. 3, and the attempted robbery of the branch at 3959 New Bern Ave. on Tuesday.