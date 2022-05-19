nft

What is an NFT? Experts explain what 'non-fungible token' actually means

Learn what a non-fungible token is in "NFTs: Enter the Metaverse"
You've got questions. We've got answers. So, what exactly is an NFT?

"'NFT' stands for non-fungible token," explains Gary Vaynerchuck, an entrepreneur and CEO otherwise known in the NFT community and by his fans as Gary Vee. "When people say, 'Well, what does that mean?' I think the thing I always go to with is it's actually owning something in a digital environment."

Kelly Crow, a Wall Street Journal Art Market Reporter further explains, "In the simplest forms, it's proof that you own a thing. This proof doesn't come in the form of a paper contract that you keep in an archive or that your lawyer hangs on to. It's something that you own digitally."

Want to learn more about NFTs and the people who make, buy, and sell them? Watch "NFTs: Enter the Metaverse" at 8pm ET/5pm PST May 21st on ABC featuring Paris Hilton, Gary Vaynerchuck, Beeple, Mark Cuban, 3lau, Steve Aoki, Rebecca Jarvis and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologynew yorkhoustonlos angelesfresnosan franciscochicagophiladelphiaraleighartinternetbusinesssocial mediatechnologynftshark tankcryptocurrency
RELATED
'NFTs: Enter the Metaverse' | Watch the trailer
NFT
'NFTs: Enter the Metaverse' | Watch the trailer
TOP STORIES
Near Record Heat & Storms Late Today
Cary store owner says thieves stole 300 gallons of gas
Mother, son found dead outside Hope Mills apartments
Deep beach holes are dangerous, Outer Banks town warns
World shares sink after inflation driven retreat on Wall St
Financial adviser: Try to not panic as stocks take another nose dive
Cole's OT goal lift Hurricanes past Rangers for Game 1 win
Show More
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
Wake Forest Montford Point Marine celebrates 100th birthday
Wake County reports highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita in NC
With primaries finished, candidates turn focus to November
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News