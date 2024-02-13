3 new cases of mpox identified in Wake County

Wake County Public Health is now encouraging those at risk for the virus to get vaccinated.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Health (WCPH) announced three new confirmed cases of mpox within the last six weeks.

Mpox is a virus in the smallpox family.

WCPH is now encouraging those at risk for the virus to get vaccinated.

They are now accepting walk-ins and appointments for the mpox vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control voted to recommend routine mpox vaccines to prevent high-risk infections last October.

More than 31,000 Americans were diagnosed with mpox in the 2022-2023 outbreak, including 55 who died, according to CDC data.

Back in 2022, the World Health Organization renamed monkeypox as 'mpox,' citing stigma and discrimination concerns.