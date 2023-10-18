2 cases of mpox reported in NC over past six weeks: NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two cases of mpox have been reported in the state over the past six weeks, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

They are the first cases in NC since April 2023.

In addition to the cases, the virus was detected in 1 out of 12 wastewater sites where monitoring takes place.

Health officials say symptoms can be more severe for people who are immunocompromised, such as in individuals living with HIV.

NCDHHS said the best defense for those at higher risk to get the virus is to get vaccinated.

"If you are at higher risk for mpox and haven't yet gotten the vaccine, now is a good time to do so," said Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist.