'The world is failing these children': Residents hold gun violence vigil in Wilson

By
Wilson residents hold vigil to raise awareness on gun violence

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson residents gathered Sunday night to raise awareness about gun violence.

The vigil was hosted by Cannon Hinnant's family. Hinnant was five years old when he was shot in the head outside his home in Wilson.

On Sunday, the family placed photos and candles on the steps of the Wilson County Courthouse to remember his life. The vigil also served to remember the lives of other children killed.

"It's hard because I know what those parents feel, you know, losing a child. No child should be killed. We're supposed to protect these children and the world is getting scarier every day," said Bonny Parker, Cannon's mother.

Parker said her heart and prayers go out to the 19 children killed at the Texas elementary school.

She said the constant shootings leave her afraid for her own children and all the kids in the country.

"I feel like this system, the world is failing these children these days. They're failing them," Parker said.

She hopes leaders can find a way to better protect children.

Parker is still waiting for the trial for her son who was killed in August 2020. She said as the family waits for justice they want to think of the brighter side of things and continue to say Cannon's name.
