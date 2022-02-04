Wilson man charged with murder in parking lot shooting

Ambulance (Shutterstock)

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man dead and another behind bars after a shooting in a Wilson parking lot on Thursday.

Wilson Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Goldsboro St. S.

Officers found Maurice Ruffin, 36, of Wilson in the parking lot of the Creamery. He had been shot multiple times. Ruffin was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville but died from his injuries.

Using a suspect description given quickly to responding officers, an arrest was made.

David Lee Bryant Jr., 24, of Wilson, was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder.

He is being held without bond.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonwilson countyncmurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingwilson county newshomicidegun violence
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'We live like that' Neighbors react after teen shot inside Durham home
Woman found $20,000 check in the mail, but it was not her lucky day
Vintage warehouses morphing into Raleigh Iron Works development
First of 2,000 Fort Bragg troops deploy to Germany, Poland
Triangle, like much of nation, sees increase in gun violence
FSU offers free tuition to military-connected students
LATEST: NC hospitalizations continue to decline
Show More
Durham high school students seek to be next generation of journalists
William Peace University unveils new high tech Esports gaming lab
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
In NYC, Biden says nation must come together to end gun violence
Morrisville cricket facility to get massive upgrade
More TOP STORIES News