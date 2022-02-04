Wilson man charged with murder in parking lot shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man dead and another behind bars after a shooting in a Wilson parking lot on Thursday.Wilson Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Goldsboro St. S.Officers found Maurice Ruffin, 36, of Wilson in the parking lot of the Creamery. He had been shot multiple times. Ruffin was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville but died from his injuries.Using a suspect description given quickly to responding officers, an arrest was made.David Lee Bryant Jr., 24, of Wilson, was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder.He is being held without bond.