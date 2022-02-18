Raleigh police officers under scrutiny after video of fight at Wing Stop surfaces

EMBED <>More Videos

RPD officers under scrutiny after video of fight at Wing Stop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new video shows a new angle of a scuffle at a Raleigh Wing Stop involving several police officers.

In the new video, you can see an officer appear to put his knee on a man's neck as police try to detain him.

Officers responded to a report of a fight about midnight last Friday at the restaurant on New Hope Church Road.

Raleigh Police said that while detaining the man, a woman interfered and assaulted two officers.

In a separate piece of video, you can see one officer take ahold of that woman and she is then on the floor.

Mekhi Alante Lucky, 24, Lucretia Tenell Godwin, 24, and a 16-year-old juvenile were all charged in connection with the incident. After reviewing surveillance footage from Wing Stop, officers obtained a warrant for a fourth person, Alexandra Marie Henley, 32, who turned herself in later that day.

Two officers were treated for injuries.

The Internal Affairs Unit at RPD is investigating.

"RPD personnel are held to a high standard of conduct and any violation of policy and procedures will be fully investigated and subject to disciplinary action if substantiated based on the factual findings." Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighofficer injuredpolice officer injuredarrestpolice chiefassaultpoliceinvestigationraleigh policesurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper encourages end to mask mandates in NC
Daycare costs exceed college tuition in North Carolina
Some people seeing energy bills soar $200 after January storms
NC redistricting finalized; redrawn maps now go to court
LATEST: Durham keeping COVID policies in place for now
Evictions loom for those waiting for rental help from Wake County
Emergency crews respond to Raleigh construction accident
Show More
The mental health impact of gunfire on children and ways to cope
Restrictive voting regulations keep many in NC from voting
The Beyu Food Project tackles food insecurity in Durham
Authorities investigate source of bomb threats targeting HBCUs
Fayetteville community on alert as more Fort Bragg soldiers deploy
More TOP STORIES News