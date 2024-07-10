North Carolina Zoo welcomes baby baboon

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo welcomed a new baby baboon to its habitat this week.

The zoo posted photos and introduced baby "Winnie" on its social media on Monday. Winnie is the daughter of Babu and mom, Candy the zoo said.

ALSO SEE: 3 dogs die in pet sitter's care, several others hospitalized from suspected heat stroke, police say

According to zookeepers, Winnie baby baboons are much darker than their parents when they are born.

The zoo said Winnie will hang onto her mom for a while as she continues to nurse and grow.