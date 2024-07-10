North Carolina Zoo welcomes baby baboon

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 8:47PM
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo welcomed a new baby baboon to its habitat this week.

The zoo posted photos and introduced baby "Winnie" on its social media on Monday. Winnie is the daughter of Babu and mom, Candy the zoo said.

According to zookeepers, Winnie baby baboons are much darker than their parents when they are born.

The zoo said Winnie will hang onto her mom for a while as she continues to nurse and grow.

