Restaurants, battered by wintry weather, hope business stays brisk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People are bracing forof weekend wintry weather. Many people said they're looking forward to another weekend of relaxation."(I want to) cook some hot soup, binge movies, and enjoy the snow," said Raleigh resident Vuricka Smith.More snow is on tap, which is not the best news for transplants who move here for better weather."I hate the snow. I'm actually from South Dakota," said Crystal Webster.The third dose of weekend hibernation comes during. The annual event benefits restaurateurs in a big way."We double the number of people," said Tuscan Blu Owner Maurizio Privilegi.The Italian restaurant is participating again this year and gearing up for a busy Friday and Saturday."I stopped all the reservations. I'm not taking any more," said Privilegi.He feels lucky, all things considered.Privilegi has same the front and back-of-house staff as before the pandemic.Take-out during stay-at-home orders helped his business survive.Tuscan Blu was affected last weekend by the snow and ice. Some people canceled reservations. If that happens again, Privilegi said it's all right."If by chance they don't come tonight, I guarantee they're going to come another day. We're not losing the customer. It may be a bad day tonight, but tomorrow's going to be better, and after tomorrow even better," he said.About 60 restaurants are taking part in Triangle Restaurant Week. It runs through Sunday.