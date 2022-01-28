NC weather: Snow likely to start around midnight, last until sunrise Saturday for Wake County

An advisory is issued when snow is expected but conditions are not hazardous enough to warrant a warning. Still, travel conditions can become slick in some spots, so everybody should be cautious and limit travel when possible.
1/28 3:52am: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central NC from this evening through Saturday morning. General snow accumulations of 1-2" possible. Scattered power outages possible, with wind gusts of 35+ possible. @ABC11_WTVD #Raleigh #ncwx https://t.co/JduMPe7rLs pic.twitter.com/U17lirDI5C— Kweilyn Murphy WTVD (@KweilynM) January 28, 2022
The majority of central North Carolina can expect between a dusting and two inches of snow Friday night into Saturday morning--with the highest amounts of snow (up to 3 inches) in the Piedmont Triad.
This will be the third straight weekend that the region has experienced a winter storm. This weekend's storm is not expected to be as significant as the previous two.
TIMING
Friday will be mostly dry and cool. High temperatures will reach into the upper 40s during the day before dropping into the upper 20s overnight.
Cloud coverage will increase throughout the afternoon with a slight chance for an isolated shower here and there around supper time.
By 10 or 11 p.m. you want to be settled in, as snow will start to move into the western part of the ABC11 viewing area--Roxboro, Burlington, Siler City and even possibly Pinehurst.
The snow spreads east into Wake County by around 1 a.m. Saturday, reaching Interstate 95 by 3-4 a.m.
Snow will continue through the early morning hours, likely ending around sunrise in Wake County and completely moving out of the entire region by 10 a.m.
On the back end of the system winds will be gusty, reaching speeds up to 30 miles per hour. Saturday will also be very cold with highs only reaching the mid 30s, but you can expect mostly sunny skies.
The storm system will then intensify and become a strong nor'easter that will bring more than a foot of snow for some places in the Northeast.
ACCUMULATION
This winter storm is not expected to dump a bunch of snow all across the region.
In fact, most areas south of Interstate 40 should not expect more than a dusting to one inch of snow accumulation.
Areas around Interstate 85 could see slightly more with accumulation stacking up between 1-2 inches.
The bulk of the snow has shifted west toward the Piedmont Triad. Areas around Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point may get upwards of 3 inches of snow.
1/28 5:09am: Here is the latest snowfall forecast for central NC. #Raleigh #ncwx @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/VvJbEkdQsw pic.twitter.com/3zdlHN0qy4— Kweilyn Murphy WTVD (@KweilynM) January 28, 2022
JANUARY'S WINTER WEATHER
January 2022 is bringing the snow to North Carolina. While it's not unusual for us to see a snow storm every now and again, this month has been exceptionally active.
The first snow came January 3. It started as rain before transitioning into snow and ice, but since this storm came just 48 hours after temperatures were near 80 degrees, the snow could not significantly accumulate or cause travel problems.
The same fortune was not in the cards with the second winter storm, which started January 16. Snow and ice started falling that Sunday afternoon, causing hundreds of car crashes and flight delays in the area, as well as significant power outages in Moore County.
Then just last week, we saw a couple inches of fluffy snow. The January 21st snowfall was unlike many we get in the area, because extremely cold air caused us to get pure snow instead of the usual wintry mix. That fluffy snow was less treacherous for travel conditions, and it resulted in very few area power outages.
CLOSINGS
Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.
