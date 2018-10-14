For the first time we're hearing from a family member who witnessed the shooting death of Deante Jeffries in Rocky Mount.The incident took place in a home over the weekend at 2112 Leggett Road.Tiera Dancy said her cousin Deante was murdered trying to defend another woman from the shooter."I was right beside him. When he shot three times. I was scared when I looked down. I thought I caught one of them. I saw the bullets," Dancy said.According to Tiera Dancy, Deanta was protecting her best friend, who Dancy invited over to watch her kids, so she could work.But Dancy said her friends estranged lover showed up unannounced and combative."My cousin came around the corner like you are not going to be grabbing a female in front of me before he could get that whole sentence out, he shot him three times and drug her out," she said.The shooter kidnapped Dancy's friend.By Sunday afternoon authorities eventually found her unharmed.Deanta, a father, is described by loved ones as a gentle giant. He died in Dancy's arms.Dancy said she identified the alleged shooter to police in a photo lineup."That was real wack. You know better. You disrespected my house. You disrespected my kids. I don't even know how you deal with yourself. You need to get help," she said.So far, police said this is still under investigation and they are looking for the suspect.Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Texts are anonymous.