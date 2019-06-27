23-year-old woman accused of using 18-inch sword to rob Cary dry cleaning business of $150

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary woman is behind bars after police said she used an 18-inch sword to rob a dry cleaning business.
The robbery happened Tuesday at Kwons Crescent Commons Dry on Kildaire Farm Road.
According to arrest warrants, 23-year-old Chole Martinez walked into the business and threatened an employee with the sword while demanding money.
Martinez got away with $150. She was arrested at her home a short time later.
She has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
