23-year-old woman accused of using 18-inch sword to rob Cary dry cleaning business of $150

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary woman is behind bars after police said she used an 18-inch sword to rob a dry cleaning business.The robbery happened Tuesday at Kwons Crescent Commons Dry on Kildaire Farm Road.According to arrest warrants, 23-year-old Chole Martinez walked into the business and threatened an employee with the sword while demanding money.Martinez got away with $150. She was arrested at her home a short time later.She has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.