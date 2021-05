A 45-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting in Brier Creek Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Lynnberry Place just after 9 p.m.When officers arrived, they found Sean Michael Wishart suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Wendy Sue Wishart, 41, has been charged with murder. She was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.