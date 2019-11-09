Woman dead, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and two men were injured in an east Raleigh shooting on Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at the 500 block of Bragg Street outside of Al's Grill.

Upon arrival, Raleigh officers said they found the body of a dead woman.

Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not provided any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimeshootinginvestigationraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
29-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
No. 4 Clemson continues playoff push with trip to NC State
4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro
Hope Mills adopts woman with stage 4 cancer, family for Christmas
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Sen. Tillis pledges to reserve judgment on Trump, impeachment
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Show More
String of car break-ins at Brier Creek apartments, 1 truck stolen
Garner woman raped by man who broke into her home, police say
Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck
Cyber attacks target North Carolina government agencies
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
More TOP STORIES News