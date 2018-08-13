#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC say victim of hit and run driver on Highway 54 died at the hospital. They’re still searching for that driver. pic.twitter.com/EWnXff1NGD — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 13, 2018

Police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.The incident happened just before 10 Sunday night outside of the Circle K near 108 NC Highway 54.Police said the woman was hit by a 2017 (or newer) Honda CRV while trying to cross the road.She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.Officers have yet to release her identity.Officials do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.Police said they collected parts of the car's front grill at the scene and created a mock-up of what the car may look like.Those with any information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.