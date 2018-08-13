39-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run outside Durham gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.

The incident happened just before 10 Sunday night outside of the Circle K near 108 NC Highway 54.

Police said the woman was hit by a 2017 (or newer) Honda CRV while trying to cross the road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.



Officers have yet to release her identity.

Officials do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

Police said they collected parts of the car's front grill at the scene and created a mock-up of what the car may look like.



Those with any information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and rundurham policecrimedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read
Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor
5 former NC governors fight back against 2 amendments
Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September
Fayetteville man charged with murder in fatal stabbing
4 arrests made during Charlottesville anniversary rallies
2 ferry workers suspended for week for pro-Trump flag
Investigation underway after teen shot and killed in Wayne County
Show More
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Durham police looking for car that drove through overnight checkpoint
Tourist dies after being pulled from Bogue Sound in Emerald Isle
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Troopers searching for car that hit 12-year-old riding bike in Johnston County
More News