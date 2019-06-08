Woman dies while scuba diving at Mystery Lake Scuba Park

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman died while scuba diving on Saturday afternoon.Around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to a drowning call at the Mystery Lake Scuba Park in Wendell.Officials said 49-year-old Rhonda Dalton, of Pulaski, Virginia, and her boyfriend were scuba diving when Dalton started to have trouble breathing and surfaced.According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the pair was swimming back to shore when Dalton lost consciousness.When EMS arrived, the victim's boyfriend was performing CPR. However, those attempts were unsuccessful and Dalton was pronounced dead on scene.Officials have not released an exact cause of death.The sheriff's office is handling the investigation.