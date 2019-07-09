SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield Police said Tuesday that a woman found dead at a home in Smithfield on July 2 died of multiple stab wounds.
Police said 28-year-old Alanda Mae Abarca had been stabbed in the upper torso and neck.
She was the girlfriend of 26-year-old Enrique Lopez and the mother to his two children. Lopez died July 1 after he stole a truck and fired shots during a police chase on Highway 70 that ended in a crash in Johnston County.
Abarca was reported missing hours before Lopez led law officers on that chase.
Abarca's body was found around 7 a.m. July 2 outside a home on South 4th Street in Smithfield, just .2 miles from the scene where police say Lopez stole the tow truck the day before.
Investigators said Lopez was struck by a trooper's gunfire during the altercation but an official cause of death hasn't yet been determined.
A family member told ABC11 last week that he believes Lopez killed Abarca; however, officials have not said that.
On Tuesday, Smithfield Police said, "no additional suspects are believed to be involved in this investigation."
The case remains under investigation, police said.
The two children are now in the custody of their grandmother.
Anyone with information about Abarca's death is asked to call Detective Blinson at (919) 934-212.
To report information anonymously, you can call the tip line at (919) 989-8835.
Woman found dead in Smithfield was stabbed multiple times, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News