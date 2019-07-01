Heavy police presence on US-70 in Johnston County after police chase, crash; suspect dead

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase and subsequent crash on US-70 in Johnston County left one person dead Monday afternoon.

Clayton police say the North Carolina Highway Patrol was chasing a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended with a crash near the Nick's Flippin Kids gymnasium.

The suspect died at the scene.

Video from Chopper 11 HD showed a tow truck flipped over in the woods, about a hundred yards away from the road.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update.
