Heavy police presence on US-70 in Johnston County after police chase, crash; suspect dead

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase and subsequent crash on US-70 in Johnston County left one person dead Monday afternoon.Clayton police say the North Carolina Highway Patrol was chasing a stolen vehicle.The chase ended with a crash near the Nick's Flippin Kids gymnasium.The suspect died at the scene.Video from Chopper 11 HD showed a tow truck flipped over in the woods, about a hundred yards away from the road.