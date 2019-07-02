Woman's body found .2 miles from Johnston County scene where man stole truck, led troopers on chase

On Tuesday morning, officials found the unidentified woman's remains at a home on South 4th Street in Smithfield -- .2 miles from the scene where a man reportedly stole a tow truck the day before.
Officers said the woman was reported missing Monday. She was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at the home.
Smithfield Police say a missing woman’s body was found outside this home on South Fourth Street earlier this morning. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/t959EVroj5— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) July 2, 2019
Her body was found outside of the home just before 7 a.m.
Clayton police officers said Monday's incident involved a man stealing a truck and firing at troopers during a chase, which ended in a crash near Nick's Flippin Kids gymnasium.
The man died at the scene.
It is unclear if these incidents are related; however, the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Blinson at (919) 934-2121.