Woman's body found .2 miles from Johnston County scene where man stole truck, led troopers on chase

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials are investigating after a woman's body was found less than half a mile away from a crime scene in Johnston County.

On Tuesday morning, officials found the unidentified woman's remains at a home on South 4th Street in Smithfield -- .2 miles from the scene where a man reportedly stole a tow truck the day before.

Officers said the woman was reported missing Monday. She was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at the home.



Her body was found outside of the home just before 7 a.m.

Clayton police officers said Monday's incident involved a man stealing a truck and firing at troopers during a chase, which ended in a crash near Nick's Flippin Kids gymnasium.

The man died at the scene.

It is unclear if these incidents are related; however, the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Blinson at (919) 934-2121.
