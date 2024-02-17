Woman hit, killed by train in Raleigh, roads closed for investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a train Friday night.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. at South Blount Street and Hoke Street.

Police said some roads in the area are closed for investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

This is a breaking story.