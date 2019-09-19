Woman injured in shooting at Cary home

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot at a home in Cary on Thursday afternoon.
Cary Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. at a home on Piney Plains Road near Tryon Road.
A woman was injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.
Chopper11 HD flew over the scene as more than half a dozen emergency vehicles blocked off part of Piney Plains Road.
