Woman injured in shooting at Cary home

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot at a home in Cary on Thursday afternoon.Cary Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. at a home on Piney Plains Road near Tryon Road.A woman was injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.Chopper11 HD flew over the scene as more than half a dozen emergency vehicles blocked off part of Piney Plains Road.