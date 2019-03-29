Crime & Safety

Woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty deaths of 22 horses

EMBED <>More Videos

Janet Burleson made a court appearance Thursday.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman arrested for animal cruelty after 22 horses died pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Friday.



Janet Elaine Laven Burleson, 64, owned the horses and brought them to her property during the summer of 2018, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.

The horses were found dead Jan. 18 on an abandoned lot in southern Wake County.

Burleson is the author of a book about miniature horses and how they could be used as guides for the blind called 'Healing Hooves.'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywake countyanimal crueltyanimal abusehorses
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Detective airlifted after being hit by truck on I-95 in Robeson Co.
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother is focus of ABC's 20/20
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
Loud noises heard on Capital Boulevard were military training
Live: Triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander stretches into 5th day
This house in Durham is a whopping 11,000 square feet
Show More
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
'Hate to show you this one:' Pollen count skyrockets
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner
More TOP STORIES News