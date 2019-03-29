Woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty deaths of 22 horses

Janet Burleson is accused of animal cruelty. Police found more than a dozen dead horses on her property. She just plead guilty to those charges. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/onrB5udnjT— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 29, 2019
Janet Elaine Laven Burleson, 64, owned the horses and brought them to her property during the summer of 2018, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.
The horses were found dead Jan. 18 on an abandoned lot in southern Wake County.
Burleson is the author of a book about miniature horses and how they could be used as guides for the blind called 'Healing Hooves.'