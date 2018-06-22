Woman refuses to pay for manicure, salon employee jumps on car

EMBED </>More Videos

A manicure in Valparaiso ended in trouble when an employee climbed on a car to try and stop a customer from driving off without paying. (WLS)

VALPARAISO, Ind. --
A manicure in Indiana ended in trouble when an employee climbed on a car to try and stop a customer from driving off without paying.

Police said 28-year-old Charley Fowler wasn't happy with her manicure and refused to have her nails redone for free.

Fowler then tried to take off without paying.

This happened last Saturday at Diamond Nails and Spa. An employee ran out and tried to stop Fowler by jumping on her car.

Police arrested Fowler. She faces a misdemeanor charge of theft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftmanicureValparaiso
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News