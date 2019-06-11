Worker rescued from trench collapse near NCCU football stadium

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker was freed from a trench collapse near NC Central's football stadium Tuesday morning.Just after 10:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a "structure collapse" near the stadium.Chopper11 HD flew over the scene and saw a worker trapped in a trench collapse. The worker's legs were trapped, but his torso and head were above ground.About an hour later, first responders successfully freed the worker. He was placed in an ambulance and driven to the hospital.The worker's condition is unknown. It is also unclear at this time what caused the trench collapse