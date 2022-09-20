North Carolina puts in bid for 2027 World University Games

Governor Cooper talked enthusiastically about the region's reputation as a mecca for college sports as the state makes its bid for the games.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of dollars could come to North Carolina if a bid to host the 2027 World University Games is accepted by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

Governor Roy Cooper signed a proclamation designating September 20 as International Day of University Sport, after a final site visit by a FISU evaluation committee.

North Carolina and Chungcheong, South Korea are the finalists for the games.

Cooper presented the state's bid to Leonz Eder, president of FISU, at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, and said central North Carolina is uniquely qualified to welcome 7,000 student athletes from 150 countries, competing in 18 different sports. The bid mentions campuses between Raleigh and Greensboro as sites for the games, along with potential attractions for visitors who will travel many miles to watch and support the competitors.

"Our colleges and universities are some of the best in the country. But it also talks about the tourism aspect of our state. How people will be coming from all over the world to visit here," Cooper said. "There's so many things to see and do. It also talks about our communities, our businesses and all of the things that FISU is looking for hosting the world games."

North Carolina business boosters estimate landing the World University Games could be worth between $150,000,000 and $350,000,000.

FISU will announce the winning bid on November 12.