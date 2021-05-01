Travel

Feeling daring? World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

PORTUGAL -- The world's longest suspended pedestrian bridge has just opened in northern Portugal - and it's not for the faint of heart.

The 1,700-foot structure hovers more than 570 feet above a river and is held up by steel cables and two towers.

It takes about 10 minutes to walk across, offering stunning views of a waterfall and the gorge beneath.

The construction of the bridge took about three years.

The hope is that it'll help the region recover from hit to tourism caused by the pandemic.
