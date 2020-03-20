Coronavirus

Wrightsville Beach closes beach access to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you had plans of visiting any of North Carolina's beaches, your choices are limited, many townships in the coastal region of North Carolina are closing access to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday morning, the Town of Wrightsville Beach immediately closed all of its beaches (sound and ocean side) through Tuesday, March 31. The closure will remain in effect until the declaration is canceled or superseded by another declaration.



Wrightsville Beach is the most recent municipality to join the list of closures in the coastal region. On Tuesday, Dare County officials issued an emergency order banning visitors from North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday.

In a statement from the Dare County Emergency Management Joint Information Center, officials said they will set up checkpoints at all entrances to the county. No visitors will be allowed access.

RELATED: THE LATEST: Live COVID-19 updates for North Carolina

ABC News reported the mandate is not an evacuation order. Emergency workers, business owners and Dare County residents will still be allowed to enter the area. However, they have to present a permit to pass through checkpoints.

In addition, visitors will not be allowed to drive through Dare County to access Currituck County, Hyde County or Tyrell County. People who live, work or own property in those counties will be able to get through, however.

Currently, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported 137 positive COVID-19 cases in 28 counties within the state.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncwrightsville beachbeachescoronavirusstate of emergencynorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News