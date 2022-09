Wake Forest man due in court after being charged in shooting death of woman

Wake Forest Police have charged a 33-year-old man with murder hours after a woman's body was found in a car in the parking lot of the Youngsville Police Department.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man charged with murder in connection with a woman's death will be in court.

Terrance J'Von Hartsfield, 33, of Wake Forest was arrested and charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a car in the parking lot of the Youngsville Police Department.

Wake Forest police arrested Hartsfield hours later.

He is due in court Thursday afternoon.

The victim's identity has not been released.