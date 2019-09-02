Youth football teams honor Raleigh 9-year-old killed by gunfire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Pop Warner football teams from across the Triangle took the field Saturday to kick off the new season.

But they did so with heavy hearts.

The players and coaches were also hitting the field to honor 9-year-old Z'yon Person.

The Raleigh boy was shot and killed two weeks ago while visiting family in Durham.

The Capital City Steelers wore his initials on their helmets and carried Z'yon's memory in their hearts.

Z'yon wore No. 5 for the Steelers.

No suspects have been arrested in Z'yon's death.
