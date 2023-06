The crash happened on Zebulon Boulevard at the corner of King of Kings Court.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman in Zebulon were killed Thursday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer.



Pictures from the scene show heavy damage to both the tractor-trailer and the vehicle.

It's unknown at this time what caused the accident. The road may actually be closed for a couple more hours as the investigation moves on.