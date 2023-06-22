WATCH NOW: Safer Schools Task Force hears safety plan for North Carolina schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Task Force for Safer Schools will hear an action plan to keep students safe and results from the State Bureau of Investigation's findings into school threats.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. until noon and you can watch it live yourself in the above video player.

The Task Force for Safer Schools was established in 2013 to serve as an advisory body to the North Carolina Center for Safer Schools. It is made up of parents, students, teachers, school administrators and law enforcement.

There have been numerous threats made to schools across the Triangle in recent months.

Wake County Public Schools has already taken steps to make classrooms safer. WCPSS will have a new visitor check-in system at all schools by July 1. The school district used grant money to purchase the new system after a consulting company identified the lack of a centralized and streamline visitor policy as a safety weakness of the district.