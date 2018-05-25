EDUCATION

Apex High School teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student

(Credit: Twitter/@billDoty69)

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Apex High School teacher has been suspended after a video appeared to show him choking a student.

An investigation is underway.


"The school is aware of the incident. As soon as they were made aware, they began an investigation. Brian Kelley, Apex HS teacher, has been suspended during this investigation," said WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten.

According to the school's website, Kelly teaches Healthful Living.
