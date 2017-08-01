FOOD & DRINK

NC meat producer recalls 4,900 pounds of ground beef

File photo (J. Scott Applewhite)

LENOIR, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina-based meat producer is recalling approximately 4,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

JBS USA Inc., of Lenoir, produced the ground chuck beef items on July 15.

The following products are subject to recall:

2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled "CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT" with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 34176" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution.

The problem was discovered July 29 when JBS USA was made aware of foreign materials, specifically shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging, in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of the consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

However, people who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Cheri Schneider, JBS Director of External Communications, at (970) 506-7717.
