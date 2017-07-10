FOOD & DRINK

The Cheesecake Factory introduces new flavor

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cheesecake Factory introduces new flavor (KTRK)

National Cheesecake Day is coming up faster than expected, but that's okay. The Cheesecake Factory has something special in store.

The restaurant is embracing their favorite holiday with a two-day celebration on July 30 and 31 offering dine-in guests a slice of any cheesecake for half price at any one of their 193 restaurants nationwide.

Currently, they offer over 30 different flavors and another creation is being added into the mix.

Celebration Cheesecake is making its nationwide debut. According to The Cheesecake Factory the new cake:

Features layers of Original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting and finished with brightly colored confetti.

The new flavor will be available starting Sunday, July 30 and for every slice sold through August, the restaurant will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

"National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory and we look forward to it all year," founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated David Overton said in a press release. "Along with offering our dine-in guests any slice for half price, we are so pleased to mark the occasion by introducing our delicious new Celebration Cheesecake."

So get ready to take a break from your summer diet and Celebrate Cheesecake with your family.

Related Topics:
foodcheesecakefoodrestaurantHouston
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious drink
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious mocktail
Triangle residents take advantage of 'brunch bill'
Tuesday is Free Slurpee Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Back to school today for some students
Show More
Missing swimmer found along North Carolina beach
Man wanted in Raleigh stabbing arrested in Maryland
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
More News
Top Video
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
Watch: Truck slams into Kansas TV station
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
More Video