National Wear Red Day is all about heart health

Going Red can help save a life.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
It's the day thousands put on a red dress or tie to show support for women who are heart disease survivors.

The focus of the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women campaign is to encourage all women to take their heart health seriously.

That's exactly what 41-year-old Tiffany Gholston is doing. She was born with a heart murmur that caused a slow heart rate and low energy. She has no family history of heart disease and her doctor said she'd grow out of it as she got older.

Tiffany Gholston



Tiffany never grew out of it and received her first pacemaker at just 20 years old. She says it was a very nonintrusive surgery - only in the hospital for one day.

Tiffany is now doing her part to stay healthy by staying active and eating well, but she also stresses the importance of mindfulness.

"I meditate every morning. I'm very, very thankful for this life," Tiffany says. "I understand I have a different way of life. I have much more energy. I'm married. I have a family now. You don't take those things for granted"

Tiffany also gives back to the American Heart Association. She's an active member of the Circle of Red whose members work to spread the word about heart health and the need for ongoing research.

"I'm out there spreading the word and trying to raise money for that research. That research helped me. It really helped save my life."
