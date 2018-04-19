Houston 911 operator sentenced to 10 days in jail for hanging up on emergency calls

EMBED </>More Videos

Former 911 operator sentenced for hanging up on callers (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
A former 911 operator in Houston has been sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months probation for hanging up on emergency calls.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Crenshanda Williams systematically hung up on citizens trying to report emergencies.

A jury found her guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls.

"The citizens of Harris County rely on 911 operators to dispatch help in their time of need," Assistant District Attorney Lauren Reeder said in a statement. "When a public servant betrays the community's trust and breaks the law, we have a responsibility to hold them criminally accountable."

In 2016, Jim Moten said he called 911 after witnessing two vehicles speeding down Highway 45 and seconds into his call, it dropped, or so he thought.

"Come to find out I was hung up on," he said.

Court documents said Williams was the 911 operator that took Moten's call. The documents said before he could finish explaining she hung up and said, "Ain't nobody got time for this. For real."

EMBED More News Videos

911 operator facing charges, accused of hanging up on callers, Mayra Moreno reports.



"If someone calls in to report an incident whether the person feels this is an emergency or not you should have time for it," he said.

Charging documents said she had an abnormally large number of "short calls" no more than 20 seconds.

"This is a person that probably doesn't need this job," Moten told ABC13.

Documents also stated, "thousands of short calls have been attributed to the defendant from October 2015 through March 2016."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
911 callHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 adult, 2 students killed in Asheville shooting
Doctor who treated Prince pays $30K for illegal prescription
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Study: Being tall is a positive trait for white men; For black men, not so much
Early voting begins in North Carolina
Woman crashes into Raleigh car dealership, hits ambulance head-on
Lawsuit: NCCU chancellor bought $70K SUV with state funds
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Show More
Hairdresser sentenced to life for deliberately infecting men with HIV
Durham police ID 29-year-old Raleigh man killed in motorcycle crash on Durham Freeway
Charges filed against Durham man in knife attack on cab driver
Chapel Hill congregations offer sanctuary following ICE arrests
US regulators to require inspections after Southwest engine explosion
More News