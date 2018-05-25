Man wanted in $450,000 fraud scheme turns himself in to Fayetteville police

EMBED </>More Videos

William Franklin Adams (Fayetteville Police Department)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A man wanted in Fayetteville in connection with defrauding numerous business and workers for more than $450,000, has turned himself in, Fayetteville Police said Friday afternoon.

William Franklin Adams, 52, of the 1100 block of W. Parkton Tobermory Road in Parkton, turned himself in Friday and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Adams has been charged with three counts of forgery of an instrument, possession of a counterfeit instrument, two counts of uttering a forged instrument, and four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

William Franklin Adams



Detectives said the investigation revealed Adams has had numerous services provided for his company from various businesses and workers, but Adams has failed to pay for any of the services.

Adams paid workers and businesses with fraudulent checks that have resulted in more than $450,000 in losses for the workers and businesses.

If you believe you have been a victim of this crime, detectives are encouraging you to come forward with information. Adams has been known to operate throughout the North Carolina area, so detectives are encouraging any victims to contact their local police department
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsfraudFayettevilleParktonCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge orders release of video showing confrontation between officers, Raleigh man
Apex High School teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student
Man critically injured in Alston Avenue shooting in Durham
Remembering fallen heroes this Memorial Day
PHOTOS: These pets are up for adoption at APS of Durham
Law enforcement pay final respects to NC Highway Patrol Trooper killed in crash
Peacock retrieved from Knightdale Target
NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh
Show More
Love animals? Carolina Tiger Rescue always needs volunteers
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
Bear spotted at Duck Beach
CA man pleads no contest to raping girl, 5, gets house arrest
Student says science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter
More News