Missing Raleigh man's car found crashed in SC

Marvin Bankhead, 61, was reported missing on June 10. He was last seen in Raleigh at his residence.On Monday, officials in Catawba, South Carolina located his vehicle crashed and unoccupied.He was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, light khakis and brown shoes. He has some gray facial hair and wears glasses.Anyone with information can call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or York County Sheriff at 803-628-3059.